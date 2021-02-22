Oxygen requirement of Covid-19 patients up to 64% in Jan, from 16% in Jul 2020
PUNE According to data from the Pune municipal corporation’s (PMC) iHeal app, the oxygen requirement of Covid-19 patients has been increasing, despite the number of cases falling in the city between October 2020 and January 2021.
The data compiled by the app through information from various hospitals found that in July 2020, while 16.30% of Covid-19 patients required oxygen, this number went up to 64.30% in January 2021.
The data has also revealed that the number of Covid-19 patients requiring ventilators, and those requiring no oxygen, has also gone down.
PMC’s iHeal app which was specially designed to collect information from various hospitals regarding patients admitted and those who are critical.
The app compiles information on the medicine requirement of these patients, gender-wise bifurcation and also the underlying comorbid conditions of the patients.
A total of 64.30% of Covid-19 patients admitted to various city hospitals required oxygen in January 2021.
While 14.40% of Covid-19 patients required ventilators as of July 2020, this number went down to 2.20% in January 2021.
This report is based on patients admitted to hospitals from 25/7/2020 to 26/1/2021, and data of a total of 13,311 was studied.
The average age of the patients was 53.69. Of these, 68% were male; 14.4% had diabetes and 16% had hypertension.
Dr H K Sale, executive director at Noble hospitals, said, “Even in home isolation, there are patients who require oxygen. However, if we are talking about percentages, then surely patients who came to the hospital in October or thereafter, came at a stage when they needed oxygen or medical help. So the oxygen requirement percentage for admitted patients has gone up.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lockdown rumours have Punekars in near-panic mode; Market Yard vendors report heavy purchases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No water supply in Katraj, Kondhwa, Bharati university on February 25
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shaniwarwada continues to record lower footfall on weekends
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
20 held for illegal LPG sale in Pimpri-Chinchwad; 381 cylinders, 14 tempos seized
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
688 new Covid-19 cases on Monday; one death in Pune district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oxygen requirement of Covid-19 patients up to 64% in Jan, from 16% in Jul 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only five per cent or 2,895 of the 57,264 registered FLWs vaccinated in PMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12 persons sentenced to life imprisonment in Hisar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMPML to set up solar charging stations at 6 depots soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Monday Musings:3 years since DSK’s arrest... desperation grows among investors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puducherry test today; two ruling MLAs resign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The wait to adopt a child got longer amid pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body cracks down on marriage halls, hotels; stringent norms likely
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hotel near Mumbai sealed after 21 staffers test positive for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body yet to receive guidelines for Phase 3 of Covid-19 vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox