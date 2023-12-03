Padma Shri Dr Balram Bhargava to be chief guest at LU convocation

LUCKNOW Padma Shri Dr Balram Bhargava, chief of the Cardiothoracic Centre at AIIMS, New Delhi, will be the chief guest at the University of Lucknow’s convocation scheduled for December 6 at the university’s old campus. Simultaneously, Dr Sandeep Goyal is set to receive Honoris Causa at the 66th Convocation. The honour acknowledges Dr Goyal’s achievements and significant contributions to the advertising and media industry. (HT Photo)

Dr Bhargava is renowned for his substantial contributions to the development of the indigenous vaccine COVAXIN during the COVID-19 pandemic. With a distinguished career, he previously served as the Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in New Delhi and held the position of Secretary of the Department of Health Research under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

“The Vaccine War,” directed by Vivek Agnihotri, drew inspiration from the life and work of Dr Bhargava, who earned medical degrees in Clinical Medicine and Cardiology (MBBS, MD, DM) from King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, India.

The Government of India acknowledged his significant contributions by conferring upon him the Padma Shri in 2014, recognizing his noteworthy work in cardiology and medicine. Bhargava’s global impact is further evident through his recognition as one of the laureates of the 2015 UNESCO-Equatorial Guinea International Prize for Research in the Life Sciences.

Honoris Causa Recognition:

Dr Sandeep Goyal, the chairman & managing director of Rediffusion, an independent advertising agency, is set to be bestowed with the Honoris Causa recognition. The honour acknowledges Dr Goyal’s achievements and significant contributions to the advertising and media industry.

A recipient of multiple global awards for advertising, including recognition at the Cannes Advertising Festival, Dr Sandeep Goyal continues to be an influencer in the advertising and media landscape.

The Honoris Causa recognition at the University of Lucknow’s 66th Convocation stands as a testament to his leadership and contributions to the industry.

Dr Goyal has a gold medal in English Literature. He is an alumnus of FMS Delhi, where he earned his MBA and PhD. His commitment to excellence further led him to Harvard Business School, where he participated in the Owner-President Management program.

A prolific author with nine books on advertising and marketing to his credit, Dr Goyal’s expertise is regularly showcased in columns for several media publications.

Also, Dr Goyal has played a pivotal role in the government as the Chairman & CEO of the Punjab CSR Authority, holding the rank of Principal Secretary.

He actively participates in organisations such as the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS), New York, and MIP TV (U.S.). In 2002, Goyal became the first Indian on the jury of the Global Emmy Awards.