PAGD passes restoration seeking original status of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Tuesday passed a resolution demanding the restoration of the original constitutional position of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh; it also demanded that Articles 370, 35A and full statehood be restored.

The meeting, the first extended deliberation of the alliance, was held at the residence of National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah. Political workers from across J&K attended, with top leaders like Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti addressing the gathering. Leaders and workers of the NC alliance; Peoples Democratic Party; Communist Party of India (Marxist); J&K Awami National Conference and the J&K People’s Movement participated.

PAGD spokesman and the general secretary of CPI(M), Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami, said, “Unconstitutional decisions of August 5, 2019 taken in Parliament to nullify Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution of India and the damaging legislation which dismembered the historic state and created two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh - has created a big political void. It is extremely unfortunate that judicial challenges to the abrogation, as a violation of the Constitution, continue to remain pending before the Supreme Court even after two years.”

Tarigami, who was flanked by top leaders of the alliance, claimed that the suppression of civil liberties and democratic rights continues unabated in J&K.

“Attack on democratic rights under draconian laws like UAPA/PSA continues; hundreds remain under detention without even charges being framed. New orders are being passed like non-clearance of passports and no government services to anyone involved in ‘law and order’ or ‘stone pelting cases’. This negates the principle of natural justice by equating a police report with being guilty. Jurisprudence underlines that everyone is innocent till proven guilty. “

He said that by making the status of permanent residents of erstwhile state redundant, the protection of jobs and land rights were snatched arbitrarily.

“The economy of the region is getting from bad to worse by the day, as promises of development, investment and job creation of the government have fallen flat. Instead of creating new employment opportunities, daily wagers, casual labourers, scheme workers and other contractual employees are either not getting wages regularly or are being denied their wages. Agriculture and horticulture, tourism, handicraft, transport and other sectors are in deep crisis.”

Tarigami said that successive executive orders post August 2019 like domicile laws, curbs on media, intimidation of government employees, discriminatory rules on employment were just some authoritarian diktats that had been imposed on J&K residents .

“Termination of some employees without giving them a chance to be heard, has created a fear psychosis. Local officers are being sidelined. The abolition of state cadre is one more step towards disempowerment of the people,” the PAGD spokesperson said, adding, “Leaders condemned the killings of unarmed persons, including political activists. It is imperative J&K residents remain united and not fall prey to false campaigns to divide them.”