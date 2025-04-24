Pahalgam terror attack: 20 lakh ex-gratia announced for family of accountant

Odisha chief minister Mohan Majhi on Thursday announced ₹20 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of accountant Prasanta Satpathy, who was among the 26 tourists killed in Pahalgam terrorist attack, a job for his wife and free education for his son. The Odisha CM assured the family of all help and announced a government job for his wife as well as free education for his son. (HT sourced photo)

Majhi made the announcement shortly after he paid his respects to the mortal remains of Satpathy at his native village of Ishani in Balasore district.

Prasant, a 42-year-old accounts assistant working with the skill development centre of Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology in Balasore, had arrived in Kashmir on April 19 with wife Priyadarshini and son. Pahalgam was last on their schedule. His wife and son had finished their zipline ride in Baisaran valley of Pahalgam and Prasant had just completed his ride, when he was hit by a bullet in head. He died an hour later.

Majhi who met Prasant’s family, assured them of all help and announced a government job for his wife as well as free education for his 9-year-old son. He also announced ₹20 lakh ex-gratia for his family.

“The state government stands with the family,” he said.

Apart from Majhi, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Manmohan Samal and other BJP leaders were present at Prasant’s home.

His elder brother Sushant said he never expected that he would be separated from his brother in such a fashion.

“We will never be apart. He departed before me,” said Sushant.

Neighbours recalled Prasant as a man of warmth and always ready to help. “He had promised us a Shiv Lingam for the neighbourhood temple which is under construction. It is unbearable that we have to shoulder his body,” said a neighbour.

On Wednesday night, his body was flown from Jammu and Kashmir to Bhubaneswar on a special flight at around 12:30am. Prashant will be cremated on Thursday.