Pakistani intruder shot dead in Punjab’s Gurdaspur sector
The Border Security Force shot dead a Pakistan national infiltrating into Indian territory between the Kot Razada and Wadhai Cheema border outposts in Gurdaspur sector, BSF officials said on Friday.
“The BSF personnel detected suspicious movement of an intruder from the Pakistan side near the barbed fence inside Indian territory at 8.45pm on Thursday. Sensing imminent threat, the troops opened fire and shot dead the intruder,” the BSF (Punjab Frontier) posted on Twitter.
The deceased could not be identified as no proof of identity was recovered, BSF sources said.
Sub inspector Sukhwinderjit Singh, the station house officer of Ramdas police station where the case is registered, said, “The 25-year-old Pakistan national wearing a white Pathani suit was trying to cross the fence illegally when he was shot dead by the BSF troops.”
The BSF handed over the body to Punjab Police that sent it for autopsy.
