Panchagni akhara enters mela area; locals welcome saints

Saffron wave took over city roads as saints of Shri Shambhu Panchagni Akhara entered Mahakumbh Mela area ahead of the formal start of the mega religious fair on Thursday. Saints riding chariots, horses and camels reached the mela area with full pomp and show marking their ‘Chavni Pravesh’ procession that was welcomed by locals and officials alike. Saints of Panchagni Akhara entering mela area in Prayagraj on Thursday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

The royal procession of saints of Agni Akhara started from Anant Madhav temple in Chaufatka at 12 noon. Shri Panchagni Akhara is also known as the Akhara of Brahmacharis of 13 Akharas.

The palanquin of the Akhara’s presiding goddess Maa Gayatri left Anant Madhav Mandir Chaufatka on elephant, the symbol of wealth in front with playing of drums and nagada while army of Naga saints riding horses moved joyously to celebrate the occasion. Akhara’s Acharya Maha Mandaleshwar Ram Krishnanand, riding on a chariot moved with his disciples blessing the people.

Maha Mandaleshwar Sampurnanand Brahmachari also attracted everyone’s attention riding on the tallest chariot. When the procession crossed Chaufatka and reached Karbala police outpost, ACP Manoj Kumar Singh along with police team welcomed the saints with garlands. The procession after passing through Kotwali via Khuldabad and Kothaparcha, Bairhana crossing reached Triveni Marg and the Mela area.

DM of Mahakumbh Vijay Kiran Anand, ADM (Mahakumbh) Vivek Chaturvedi and all the officers welcomed the saints at the Prayagraj Mela Authority office.