Panchkula murder: Shooters still out of grasp, car found abandoned at PGI

Two days after a 32-year-old national kabaddi player was shot dead and his cousin critically injured at the parking lot of a mall in Amravati Enclave on Thursday night, police recovered the shooter's escape car at a parking lot in PGIMER, Chandigarh.

With the recovery of the assailants’ car, police are hoping to secure crucial clues that will lead them to the accused. The victim, Sonu Naulta, was shot at point-blank range, killing him on the spot.

They are investigating the exact time the car was parked, how the assailants proceeded from there, and details about any auto-rickshaws, taxis, or other modes of transport they might have used.

Chandigarh Police are coordinating closely with Panchkula Police on this aspect.

CCTV cameras installed at the gates and within the PGIMER premises are being thoroughly scrutinised. Sources said auto-rickshaw drivers had also been questioned about the assailants. Furthermore, camera footage from major roads and border areas of Chandigarh and Panchkula was being meticulously checked.

Accused's contradictory videos being scrutinised; IP addresses traced

Police are precisely examining two contradictory videos released on social media by the main accused, Piyush Piplani.

In his first video, released on June 6, where he unequivocally stated he murdered Sonu Naulta on the direct orders of Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

But another video appeared on June 7, with Piplani appearing visibly scared. In this video, he implicated Arzoo Bishnoi, a close associate of the Bishnoi brothers, claiming to have committed the murder with Arzoo’s support.

Police reiterated on Sunday that the assailant might have used the names of Anmol and Arzoo simply to gain notoriety.

Authorities highlighted that while Piplani was seen using abusive language in the first video, his demeanour in the second suggested fear. Police have successfully identified the IP addresses associated with these videos.

The car used in the crime has been taken into custody, and a forensic team has collected samples from the vehicle. Sources revealed that a bullet shell was recovered from inside the car.

Investigators are also monitoring the social media accounts of the accused and examining their records from the past five years, as well as those of the victim, including bank records and transactions. They are also working to ascertain the source of the sophisticated weapons used by the assailants. Additionally, police have interrogated the women who were accompanying Sonu Naulta and his cousin on the day of the crime.

DCP (Crime) Amit Dahiya stated that five specialised teams, comprising around five dozen policemen, had been constituted and were involved in the extensive manhunt, spread across various states and districts. Sources further revealed that the vehicle used in the crime was registered to a man named Zameel from Pinjore, who has also been called in for questioning.