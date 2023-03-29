Panel submits report into Mohanlalganj medical apathy case

LUCKNOW The two-member panel constituted to investigate the recent case of alleged medical apathy in Mohanlalganj submitted its report to the chief medical officer on Tuesday. The probe against the staffers of Mohanlalganj primary health centre was initiated on the orders of deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak. For lack of an ambulance, the family brought him to the medical facility on a cart. (HT Photo)

To recall, 55-year-old Mahmudabad-resident Putin was brought to the Mohanlalganj-based community health centre (CHC) by his family members in an emergency condition. For lack of an ambulance, the family brought him to the medical facility on a cart. However, at the CHC, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

It is alleged that the staffers didn’t follow protocols like informing the police and sending the body for the postmortem. To probe this violation, the deputy CM ordered an inquiry. Following this CMO Dr Manoj Aggarwal constituted a two-member inquiry committee -- including additional chief medical officer Dr RV Singh and deputy CMO Dr KD Mishra.

Based on their investigation, the two-member panel has submitted the report to the CMO. The report states that in the emergency, the doctor was required to inform the police to ascertain the cause of death.