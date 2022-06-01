Home / Cities / Others / Panic prevails as cars catch fire outside Allahabad High Court
Panic prevails as cars catch fire outside Allahabad High Court

In the early afternoon of Wednesday, two cars caught fire at gate number one of the Allahabad High Court, causing panic around the gate. The reasons behind the fire are under investigation, police said.
The two cars on fire near Allahabad high court on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 11:39 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Panic prevailed at gate number one of Allahabad High Court when two cars suddenly caught fire on Wednesday afternoon. Fire tenders reached the spot and contained the fire before it could spread to other cars in the parking. The reasons behind the fire are under investigation, police said.

ASP Abhishek Bharti said cars belonging to review officers at Allahabad High Court Kanishk Rai, and Deepak Singh were parked outside gate number one of Allahabad High Court. Around 2:30 pm, one of the cars caught fire under mysterious circumstances, and soon it spread to the other car parked adjacent to it. Police and the fire department were informed when flames erupted from the cars. The fire department team along with police and paramilitary reached the spot and contained the fire. However, both the cars were gutted till the fire was doused completely. The reasons behind the fire are still not known and persons present at the spot were being questioned. Footages of CCTV cameras are also being scanned, ASP added.

While the fire was doused by firefighters and police personnel, the flames and explosion in the car tyres caused panic. Luckily, the fire didn’t spread to the other cars parked nearby.

Chief Fire Officer Dr RK Pandey said fire often erupts in cars after their cooling system malfunctions. In such conditions, cars get heated and catch fire during hot weather. A short circuit in the battery may also be a cause of the fire, he added.

SSP Ajay Kumar suspended a sub-inspector of fire service and a constable for negligence in connection with the fire incident outside the high court. The fire tender was brought to the spot by the S-I Awadh Narayan while the driver constable Rajbali was missing. The S-I managed the equipment himself, which caused a delay in extinguishing the fire.

A report was sought from the chief fire officer (CFO), following which the duo has been suspended. The role of CFO will also be investigated, SSP added.

