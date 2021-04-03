Panipat MC’s contractual supervisor killed

A 30-year-old man was allegedly killed by assailants at Dhoop Singh Nagar in Panipat.

Police said deceased Shiv Kumar was a resident of Sitamai village in Kaithal and was working as a contractual supervisor with the Panipat municipal corporation (MC).

The incident took place at around 11am on Friday when Shiv had gone to a construction site at Dhoop Singh Nagar and five people came on bikes and opened fire at him.

He allegedly fell on the ground and the accused stabbed him with a knife before fleeing.

He was rushed to hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

Police said on complaint of his family, a case was registered under Sections 302, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25 and 54 of the Arms Act against five persons - Abhinav, his brother Anubhav, Sonu, Ashish and Bolt.

Police said that from preliminary investigation, it seems to be a case of old enmity as the accused and the deceased had gotten into a scuffle last month and an FIR was registered in the case at Chandni Bagh police station.

However, no arrest has been made so far and body of the deceased was handed over to his family after postmortem.