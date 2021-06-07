Panvel on level 3: Offices, shops can stay open till 4pm; malls, theatres shut

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has announced unlocking of the area in its jurisdiction, under Level 3, as per the levels of restrictions issued by the state government and Raigad collector under its BreaktheChain order.

Nidhi Chaudhari, Raigad collector, said, “The positivity rate in the region and the oxygen beds occupancy has been taken into consideration to decide the unlock level.”

He added, “The order will come into effect from 7am on June 7 and will be in force till 7am on June 14. We will take further action next week after reviewing the situation.”

“While we have allowed the relaxations in the city, however, minimal movement post restricted timings on weekdays and weekends will be the guiding principles,” Chaudhari said.

The notification permits the opening of all essential and non-essential shops till 4pm. Non-essential shops will, however, remain shut on weekends. Malls and theatres will remain completely shut. Restaurants have been allowed on weekdays till 4pm at 50% capacity. Home deliveries and parcels have been allowed.

Local trains have been restricted for medical and essential services and women passengers. Travelling in public transport buses is allowed without standees.

Residents can go out for walks and cycling in public places and open ground from 5am to 9am.

All private offices apart from those permitted will be allowed to function till 4pm, with specified capacity. Except for Covid-related offices, all government private offices will function with 50% employees.

Outdoor sports have been permitted from 5am to 9am and 6pm to 9pm all through the week.

Film shoots have also been allowed with restrictions till 5pm.

Social, cultural and entertainment gatherings and election meetings, have been allowed at 50% capacity till 4pm only on weekdays. There will be a restriction of 50 people for weddings and 20 for funerals.

Gyms, salon, beauty centres, spas and wellness centres can operate at 50% capacity, only through appointments till 4pm. Air conditioning is not allowed on the premises.

Inter-district travel through all modes has been allowed, except when passing through level 5 areas for which e-pass will be required.

Construction activities have been allowed till 4pm.