Para-badminton tournament concludes at Dr Shakuntala Misra varsity

LUCKNOW The fifth para-badminton championship, being held at Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University’s Vishisht Stadium in Lucknow, concluded on Sunday. The tournament witnessed participation from 30 players, who came to the city from different parts of the country. Winners of the para-badminton championships were felicitated on Sunday. (HT Photo)

In a first in the history of this championship, the team from the host university was able to clinch five bronze medals during the tournament this year. Expressing his delight, vice-chancellor Rana Krishna Pal Singh said, “Winning five bronze medals is a matter of pride for our university.”

The chief guest of the event, Kaushal Kishore, Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs, felicitated the winners of the tournaments on Sunday. He hailed the tournament as a great opportunity to give exposure to specially-abled youths.

The tournament hosted singles, doubles as well as under-17 matches for specially-abled badminton enthusiasts. The dignitaries who attended the event include -- Gaurav Khanna, the deputy director general of the Sports Development Authority of India and the national coach of para-badminton, and K Prabhakar Rao, the president of Para-Badminton Association, among others. The event was also attended by professors, employees, and students.