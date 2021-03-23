Param Bir Singh’s allegations: BJP MLA lodges plaint against Maharashtra home min

htmetro@hindustantimes.com

Mumbai Atul Bhatkhalkar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Kandivli, on Monday submitted an application to Samta Nagar police, seeking the registration of a first information report (FIR) against Maharashtra home minster Anil Deshmukh over the allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh in his letter to the chief minister (CM).

Bhatkhalkar has urged the police to investigate into the allegations of ‘abetment to extortion’ against Deshmukh. Along with the application, Bhatkhalkar has attached the letter written by Singh and Deshmukh’s reply to CM Uddhav Thackeray. The application has also demanded action against Deshmukh’s secretary Sanjeev Palande, deputy commissioner of police Raju Bhujbal and assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Sanjay Patil for ‘extortion’ worth ₹100 crore.

Senior inspector Anandrao Hakke of Samta Nagar police station said that they have received the application and it is under investigation.

“We cannot divulge information about the contents of the application now,” said Hakke.

Bhatkhalkar has urged the police to investigate into the allegations from “all the angles and secure the evidence” as they can be “destroyed if not kept safe”. Bhatkhalkar also asked the police if the 1,750 establishments mentioned by Singh in his letter fall in the jurisdiction of Samta Nagar police.