Para-Olympics badminton gold medalist nominated for ‘Player of the Year’ award by BWF

PATNA: Ace shuffler Pramod Bhagat who won a gold medal in the Tokyo Para-Olympics has been nominated among six international players in the para-badminton (male) category for the ‘Player of the Year Prize’ by the Badminton World Federation.

He has been nominated in two categories - ‘Player of the Year’ and ‘Para-Badminton Pair of the Year’ category alongside Manoj Sarkar, who had bagged bronze in the singles event.

Born in Hajipur, Bhagat is world’s number one ranked player in para-badminton men’s singles. Prior to Para-Olympics, he has also won gold in the Asian Games and World Championships.

Bhagat who had contracted polio in childhood did not let his disability come in his way and chased his dream with courage and conviction. As he watched his neighbours play badminton, he developed interest and thereafter there was no looking back.

“Getting nominated for the top honour is a great feeling. I just got to know about it on Thursday,” said Bhagat from Odisha, where he honed his skills as a player and is also employed with the Employee State Insurance or portion (ESIC) there.

Bhagat became the first Indian to win gold in para-badminton as the sport made its debut at the Tokyo Para-Olympics this year. He was also awarded the Arjuna Award in 2019.

The ace shuttler said that his family had shifted to Odisha quite early, though he keeps going to his native state. “I studied in Odisha, played here and now work here. As my family members live in Bihar, I keep going there. At present, my name has been nominated. The winner will be announced later,” he added.