Party made gains in Majha, Doaba, vote share up: AAP
Chandigarh
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday claimed that the party made major gains in the civic polls in Majha and Doaba regions where the party was in a weak position.
In a statement, AAP state unit president Bhagwant Mann said that though the party candidates had won a few seats, AAP’s vote share had increased significantly. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the party got around 5.5% votes in urban areas, but polled almost three times more this time, he said, calling a good sign for the party. Of the 2,302 wards of eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, the party won 60, or say less than 3%, wards across the state, falling way behind the Congress, which swept the polls, and the SAD.
Mann said the party’s vote share in Amloh, Amritsar, Baba Bakala, Banga, Batala, Dasuya, Fatehgarh Sahib, Khanna, Majitha, Nabha, Pathankot, Patti, Payal, Rajpura, Samrala and Sujanpur had gone up significantly as compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In Majha and Doaba, where the party was in a weak position earlier, a lot of support was received this time, he said, thanking the urban voters.
