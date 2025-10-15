Pathak orders termination of three UP govt doctors

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak (HT Photo)

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak ordered the termination of three government doctors, absent from duty for a long time, without information, on Wednesday.

The doctors were posted in Agra, Barabanki and Shrawasti. The deputy CM has directed additional chief secretary, medical and health, to process the terminations.

Action has also been recommended against a staff nurse and a woman doctor posted at Kabi Chaura District Hospital in Varanasi. The staff nurse had prepared a referral slip for a pregnant woman, without a doctor even examining her. She will be served a show-cause notice and suspended. The woman had reached the hospital on August 18. Disciplinary action has been recommended against the woman doctor on duty.

In the same matter, the hospital chief superintendent will also face disciplinary action for not being able to coordinate the staff at the hospital.

“Government doctors and medical teachers should ensure they follow service rules and take care of patients. Laxity in duty will not be tolerated and any financial irregularity will face recovery,” said Pathak.

Four medical officers posted in Mirzapur will also face disciplinary action after a probe has found them guilty of laxity in duty. They face charges of not attending properly to the wife of an administrative officer. In another case, two doctors posted in Ayodhya have been pulled up for prescribing medicine from the open market.

Former chief medical officer of Mirzapur has been charged with irregularities in payment of bills in 2002. A probe was conducted and the doctor was found guilty. An adverse entry in the service book and recovery of ₹4.35 lakh will be done. Recovery from pension has been ordered for a retired government doctor who was working as director medical care who was accused of taking bribes for transfer of nurses in the health department.

Three salary increments of a teacher posted at Prayagraj medical college have been stopped after charges of private practice were found correct. Private practice is banned for all government doctors and medical teachers.