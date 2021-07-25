Home / Cities / Others / Patiala man, son killed after speeding car hits motorcycle
The car driver Karandeep Singh, a city resident, has been arrested. (HT Correspondent)
Patiala man, son killed after speeding car hits motorcycle

Police said the family was returning to their home after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Dukhniwarn Sahib.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 09:35 PM IST

Patiala A 45-year-old man, Manjit Singh, and his son Jasbir Singh, 15, were killed after a speeding car, Honda WR-V, hit their motorcycle from the rear on the Patiala-Sirhind road in the wee hours on Sunday. Manjit’s wife, also riding pillion, was injured and is admitted at the Government Rajindra Hospital.

Police said the family was returning to their home after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Dukhniwarn Sahib. Tripari station house officer (SHO) Harry Boparai said, “A car coming from the Patiala side hit the motorcycle. The impact of the collision was so strong that the car also rammed into an electric pole.”

He added that the car driver Karandeep Singh, a city resident, has been arrested. He has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

