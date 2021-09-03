PAU enters into agreement for brewed fruit vinegar technology

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) entered into an agreement with startup Sardara Organic Farms for licensing of fermentative processing technology ‘Brewed vinegar production from sugarcane and fruits’.

Navtej Singh Bains, director of research, PAU, and Tisjot Singh Aujla, proprietor-cum-director, Sardara Organic Farms, signed the pact on behalf of their respective organizations.

GS Kocher, principal microbiologist-cum-head and technical expert of the technology department of microbiology, said PAU has been actively researching fermented vinegar. Several fermentation technologies related to vinegar production from sugarcane, grapes, jamun, and apple have been recommended and commercialized by PAU. The research focuses on the increasing use of fermented/natural vinegar prepared from traditional fruits that carry nutritional and therapeutic values besides the value addition of the horticultural produce, he added.

AS Dhatt, additional director of research, horticulture, and food science, said there is a need to encourage brewed vinegar among consumers as synthetic vinegar that is found abundantly in local markets poses health concerns due to its zero nutritional value.

He further informed that PAU has signed seven MoAs for the commercialization of brewed fruit vinegar technology so far.