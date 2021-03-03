PCB to attach properties of tax defaulters from March 5

PUNE The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has released a list of names of property tax defaulters asking for arrears to be paid at the earliest, failing which, the board will not hesitate to attach the properties.

The total property tax expected to be recovered from the 250 defaulters is Rs19 crore, plus ₹3 crore in outstanding arrears.

The PCB expects to earn Rs40 crore from 12,200 properties situated across the Cantonment area, and has recovered only Rs18 crore till date.

The names of several prominent organisations, real estate developers and business establishments, figure in the list of defaulters.

PCB chief executive officer (CEO), Amit Kumar, said, “We have released the names and addresses of the property tax defaulters and directed them to immediately pay their property tax dues to the Cantonment board. Property tax arrears are for different periods and have been assessed by our officials. Strict action will be taken if the arrears are not paid by the concerned parties. We will begin the process to attach properties from March 5.”

Former PCB president Vinod Mathurawala, said, “Tax defaulters must pay up their dues, even in instalments, as is the mandatory procedure. The PCB is already suffering from a shortage of funds and citizens must pay up in the larger interests of the Cantonment area.”

The cash-strapped PCB is facing a severe shortage of revenue generation from three categories, comprising property tax, vehicle entry tax (VET) and pay-and-park scheme.

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) reported a loss of ₹11.52 crore in revenue during the lockdown of 2020.

PCB generated a revenue shortfall of ₹5 crore in its VET collection from April to June, 2020.

Development projects estimated to be worth ₹200 crore have been hit hard, as the PCB has not received its share of goods and service tax (GST) funds from the state government, since July 2017.

Crisis warning

On September 7, 2019, the then PCB president Major General Navneet Kumar, General-Officer-Commanding (GOC), south Maharashtra and Goa sub-area, addressed a press conference at Southern Command HQ and said that the board was going through a financial crisis which had taken a heavy toll on developmental projects.

According to him, the crisis has been further aggravated by the non-payment of ₹150 crore by the state government to PCB as local body tax arrears, ever since the revised goods and services tax (GST) became operational in 2017.