PDM Nyay Morcha fields Hansraj Kol from Allahabad seat

PDM (Pichda, Dalit, Muslim) Nyay Morcha, a front floated jointly by All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), has fielded Hansraj Kol from Allahabad Lok Sabha seat. His name is one among seven candidates declared by the Morcha on Sunday. Hansraj Kol (HT File)

Hansraj is the president of Aadim Samaj Party which is an ally of the PDM Nyay Morcha.

After being declared as Morcha’s candidate from Allahabad Lok Sabha seat, Hansraj said that he is fighting for the rights of the marginalised sections. PDM Nyay Morcha is fighting for justice to marginalised communities of the society, he added.

A resident of Naribari area of trans-Yamuna region of Prayagraj, Hansraj has contested polls earlier too. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, he was in poll fray as an independent candidate from Allahabad Lok Sabha seat. However, he had received only 1,922 votes. Earlier, he contested Vidhan Sabha election from Bara constituency in 2017 as an independent candidate and remained in fifth place while getting 3,729 votes. Kol had unsuccessfully contested 2002 and 2007 Vidhan Sabha elections from Bara constituency on CPIM ticket.

“PDM Nyay Morcha has put its trust in me. The Morcha comprises 35 political parties. I am a voter of Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency and aware of the local issues of people. Besides national issues, I will contest polls while raising the local issues which affect people” he shared.

Kol will be facing two strong opponents-- Congress candidate Ujjawal Raman Singh and BJP’s Neeraj Tripathi.

Hansraj Kol belongs to tribal Kol community who are in large numbers in trans-Yamuna area, especially at places bordering Madhya Pradesh.