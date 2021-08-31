Home / Cities / Others / Pensioners’ union members booked for blocking highway in Ludhiana
The Salem Tabri police have lodged an FIR against 2,500 unidentified members of the committee. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Salem Tabri police have lodged an FIR against 2,500 unidentified members of the committee. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Pensioners’ union members booked for blocking highway in Ludhiana

Interestingly, no action was taken against the protestors who blocked national highway near Ladhowal Toll barrier for two hours on the same day
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 01:25 AM IST

A day after members of Purani Pension Bahal Sangharsh Committee staged a protest and blocked the national highway near grain market near Jalandhar Bypass for two-and-a-half hours, the Salem Tabri police have lodged an FIR against 2,500 unidentified members of the committee.

Interestingly, no action was taken against the protestors who blocked national highway near Ladhowal Toll barrier for two hours, against police lathicharge on agitating farmers in Karnal of Haryana.

On Sunday, Purani Pension Bahal Sangharsh Committee members held a rally in the grain market in favour of their demand. After the rally, the members came out on roads and laid siege to the national highway for two-and-a-half hours.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Satnam Singh, the investigating officer, said that an FIR under Section 283 (obstruction or injury to any person in any public way or public line of navigation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8B of the National Highway Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.