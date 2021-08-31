Pensioners’ union members booked for blocking highway in Ludhiana

A day after members of Purani Pension Bahal Sangharsh Committee staged a protest and blocked the national highway near grain market near Jalandhar Bypass for two-and-a-half hours, the Salem Tabri police have lodged an FIR against 2,500 unidentified members of the committee.

Interestingly, no action was taken against the protestors who blocked national highway near Ladhowal Toll barrier for two hours, against police lathicharge on agitating farmers in Karnal of Haryana.

On Sunday, Purani Pension Bahal Sangharsh Committee members held a rally in the grain market in favour of their demand. After the rally, the members came out on roads and laid siege to the national highway for two-and-a-half hours.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Satnam Singh, the investigating officer, said that an FIR under Section 283 (obstruction or injury to any person in any public way or public line of navigation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8B of the National Highway Act.