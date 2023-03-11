‘People experiencing longer spells of flu this yr, avoid self-medication’

LUCKNOW In the wake of the Influenza A subtype H3N2 virus claiming two lives in India (one each in Karnataka and Haryana), doctors have urged people to avoid self-medication. It is better for people experiencing fever, cough, or respiratory distress to consult a doctor instead of buying a drug over-the-counter, said doctors while adding that flu cases are different this year. Meanwhile, the Union health ministry has also asked states to review hospital preparedness. The Union health ministry has also asked states to review hospital preparedness. (Representational photo)

“The influenza A virus sub-type H3N2 is nothing new but as people are experiencing longer spells of cough, self-medication should be strictly avoided,” said Dr Sheetal Verma, senior faculty department of microbiology at Lucknow-based King George’s Medical University. She added, “There is nothing to panic... This variant does not lead to a pandemic but taking precautions against it will certainly help.”

According to doctors, the precautions people should take include -- keeping body immunity adequate and avoiding close contact with unknown people, particularly avoiding crowded places. “A majority of those experiencing a longer spell of cough these days have poor body immunity may be due to age (elderly) or due to some other pre-existing illness,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of the association of international doctors.

Sharing tips for recovery, Dr PK Gupta, former president IMA, Lucknow, said, “Children and elderly are the most vulnerable. They are advised to avoid cold weather conditions during the morning and late evening. This will reduce the chance of getting infected.”

Centre asks states to review hosp preparedness

The Union health ministry has asked states to check hospital preparedness and keep a watch on the seasonal influenza situation through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network on a real-time basis.

“The union ministry has asked to check for medicine stock, medical equipment, and oxygen availability with hospitals. We are also finalising the specific guidelines on influenza for Uttar Pradesh and it will be shared with health officials in the next 48 hours,” said Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, state surveillance officer, Uttar Pradesh.