Pet dog bylaws finally notified in Mohali

Punjab local bodies department has finally notified pet-dog bylaws for Mohali, making it mandatory for residents to get their furry friends registered and follow other norms regarding their upkeep.

The draft for the bylaws was first prepared in December 2013 following which the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) had invited objections within 30 days, but ever since, it had been hanging fire.

Why pet registration is necessary

As per a rough estimate, there are around 20,000 pet dogs in the city but none of them are registered, and thus kept without rules and regulations. Pet registration not just helps ensure the safety and well-being of a domesticated animal but also regulates how it interacts with the society and vice-versa.

In November 2019, the Mohali court had awarded six-month jail to a woman found guilty of negligence after her pet dog bit a neighbour in April 2018. The court also imposed a fine of ₹1,500 on the convict, Minakshi, who stays on rent in Phase 10. Every year, around 2,000 dog bite cases are reported at the civil hospital, Phase-6, Mohali.

Medical officer health (MOH) of MC, Mohali, Dr Tamana said, “We will start registration of pet dogs from September 10 and give residents a month to complete the formalities, failing which they will be penalised as per the rules.

Know the bylaws

A resident is allowed to keep only two pets dogs at home.

Pet dog owners will have to pay a one-time registration fee of ₹100 and further, ₹100 as the annual renewal fee.

For those who fail to get their pet dogs registered within the stipulated time (by October 10), a penalty of ₹100 will be charged for a month’s delay, ₹200 for a delay of two months. For delay of more than two months, the penalty is ₹500.

According to the bylaws, if a pet dog is found loitering on the streets, the animal may be detained and a fine of ₹5,000 will be imposed on the owner, besides ₹500 per day for feed. If the pet dog is repeatedly found loitering, a fine of ₹10,000 will be imposed.

On registration, MC will provide the owner with a metal badge engraved with the name and address of the owner. The owner will have to make the pet dog wear the badge at all times.

A penalty of ₹50 a day will be imposed, if the dog owner does not keep a dangerous dog under control.

A penalty of ₹2,000 will be imposed, if the owner does not provide information regarding rabid animals.