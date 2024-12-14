Pet Fed 2024: Delhi residents show off their pets’ many talents

The grounds in Okhla NSIC witnessed a cheerful Saturday evening, featuring pets along with enthusiastic parents participating in the Pet Fed’s 10th edition of the two-day pet festival. Pet parents with their pets during Pet Fed at NSIC Grounds on Saturday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Besides the grooming corner with an array of dresses and pet accessories, the festival was also about raising awareness about adoption, “pet’s got talent”, and an enchanting fashion show for the pets. Organisers said they are expecting a bigger crowd on Sunday.

Trotting in a bright red gown and a yellow bow, Olive (10), a Maltese dog, seemed to be grabbing all the attention at the dresses stall. Not far behind was Olive’s brother, four-year-old Shinchan in his rainbow-coloured gown and their parents, residents of Gurugram.

“We come here every year and it is always the best experience. Though we do buy clothes for Olive and Shinchan, my mother specially hand-stitched these gowns for them,” Devaron Biswas, 40, said.

A dedicated play area, an agility ring, lines of shops offering pet food, clothes, toys, accessories and even pet-themed home decor: the NSIC grounds were packed to the brim on Saturday.

Another visitor, Champ, 7, a golden retriever, was with his parent Himanshi Dembla from Kalkaji. “We have been coming here for seven years now. I never train Champ before these festivals, we just come to have fun,” said Dembla, 32.

The highlight events on Saturday included competitions like pause and shuffle where pets had to play musical chair-like game, backward walking where parents had to guide their pets to walk backwards and a pets’ got talent.

The festival also featured adoption camps with NGOs setting up stalls to raise awareness about adoption.

“Supporting Indie pets, the festival also offered free entry to parents of Indie pets, encouraging adoption for our beloved Indies,” an organiser, affiliated to Pet Fed, said.

“It is truly heartwarming to witness the overwhelming love and enthusiasm Delhiites have shown at our 10th anniversary celebration. Pet parents and their fur babies have made this milestone event unforgettable,” said Akshay Gupta, founder of Pet Fed.