IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Petrol at all-time high rate of 97.57 a litre; diesel at 88.6 per litre
Prior to the rise this year, the highest surge in fuel prices was witnessed in 2018, when a litre of petrol had reached <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>91.34 per litre, while diesel had crossed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80 per litre. (HT File)
Prior to the rise this year, the highest surge in fuel prices was witnessed in 2018, when a litre of petrol had reached 91.34 per litre, while diesel had crossed 80 per litre. (HT File)
others

Petrol at all-time high rate of 97.57 a litre; diesel at 88.6 per litre

Transporters across the country have called for immediate intervention of the government to curtail the rising fuel prices
READ FULL STORY
By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:20 AM IST

After remaining constant for three days, fuel prices in city increased on Saturday to reach an all-time high. While one litre of petrol was available at 97.57 on Saturday, diesel was priced at 88.60 per litre.

On Tuesday, one litre of petrol was available at 97.34, while diesel was priced at 88.44 a litre. On February 21, petrol price touched 97 per litre, while one litre of diesel was priced at 88.06 in Mumbai.

Prior to the rise this year, the highest surge in fuel prices was witnessed in 2018, when a litre of petrol had reached 91.34 per litre, while diesel had crossed 80 per litre.

Transporters across the country, including the Bombay Goods Transport Association (BGTA), have called for immediate intervention of the government to curtail the rising fuel prices. BGTA also supported the Bharat Bandh called on Thursday by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) against the price hike.

“The transport industry is fully neglected by the government. Transportation rates cannot be flexible as per daily changing diesel rates. The non-uniformity of prices across the country also makes it difficult to compete fairly,” stated a statement from BGTA.

On Friday, transporters met Union minister of state for finance and corporate affairs Anurag Thakur to discuss their issues. “He assured to resolve the problems of parcel transportation/debarking of cargo at ports meant for short distances, arising on account of the amended electronic-way bill system. We also discussed issues of presumptive tax and bringing diesel prices under Goods and Services Tax (GST). He assured to take up the issue with the department concerned,” said Kultaran Singh Atwal, president, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Prior to the rise this year, the highest surge in fuel prices was witnessed in 2018, when a litre of petrol had reached <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>91.34 per litre, while diesel had crossed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80 per litre. (HT File)
Prior to the rise this year, the highest surge in fuel prices was witnessed in 2018, when a litre of petrol had reached 91.34 per litre, while diesel had crossed 80 per litre. (HT File)
others

Petrol at all-time high rate of 97.57 a litre; diesel at 88.6 per litre

By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:20 AM IST
Transporters across the country have called for immediate intervention of the government to curtail the rising fuel prices
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Hrithik Roshan arrived at the crime intelligence unit office at 11.40am and left three hours later. (Bhushan Koyande /HT)
Actor Hrithik Roshan arrived at the crime intelligence unit office at 11.40am and left three hours later. (Bhushan Koyande /HT)
others

Hrithik Roshan gives statement in fake emails case

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:16 AM IST
Actor Hrithik Roshan on Saturday visited the crime intelligence unit (CIU) of the Mumbai Police’s crime branch to record a fresh statement in connection with the complaint lodged by him following his exchange of legal notices with actor Kangana Ranaut in 2016
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rohtak has seen a steep rise in crime, particularly murders. The district has reported 14 murders this year against last year’s nine in the same time period. (AFP)
Rohtak has seen a steep rise in crime, particularly murders. The district has reported 14 murders this year against last year’s nine in the same time period. (AFP)
others

Two shot dead, 2 hurt in suspected gang war

By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:59 PM IST
In a suspected gang war, two persons were shot dead and two others were injured after four assailants fired shots at them in a room in the fields of Nindana village on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chitra Wagh has termed the development a “witch-hunt” by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government because she has been demanding action against a Sena minister in the suicide case of a TikTok star. (HT File)
Chitra Wagh has termed the development a “witch-hunt” by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government because she has been demanding action against a Sena minister in the suicide case of a TikTok star. (HT File)
others

Maharashtra BJP leader Chitra Wagh’s kin booked by ACB in assets case

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:53 PM IST
ACB said Kishore Wagh amassed assets worth 2.18 crore, which is 90% more than his legitimate sources of income
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shiv Sena leader and state minister Sanjay Rathod. (HT FILE)
Shiv Sena leader and state minister Sanjay Rathod. (HT FILE)
others

Pune woman’s suicide: Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod could be on his way out

By Shailesh Gaikwad and Tanushree Venkatraman
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:43 PM IST
A senior Shiv Sena functionary said that chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray has made up his mind to take action against Rathod and an announcement on his resignation could be made before the budget session of the state legislature that begins on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune dist reports 1,484 new Covid cases, 4 deaths in 24 hours

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:40 PM IST
PUNE The Pune district reported 1,484 new Covid cases and four deaths in 24 hours on Saturday, according to the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Covid restrictions likely to continue in Pune district

By Manasi Deshpande
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:28 PM IST
PUNE As the Covid cases continue to rise in the district, Saurabh Rao, Pune divisional commissioner, has hinted at extending the existing restrictions
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

80 illegal structures razed in anti-encroachment drive in Kothrud

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:27 PM IST
PUNE An anti-encroachment drive was carried out by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) at Sagar Colony in Kothrud, on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

42 sites in Pune city shortlisted for free Covid vaccine shots

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:15 PM IST
PUNE The administration has begun preparation to add more vaccination sites, crowd management, adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) management and also check internet connectivity as the government hospitals, private health facilities gear up to give jabs to senior citizens and 45-years and above with comorbidities from next month
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

12% of healthcare workers have got second dose of Covid vaccine in Pune dist

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:26 PM IST
PUNE The district administration is now racing against time as the central government begins to vaccinate the general population
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Worker dies in accident at Ludhiana factory, owner booked for negligence

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:16 PM IST
The owner of a forging factory was booked after a worker died following a mishap on the unit’s premises on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala. (HT PHOTO)
Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala. (HT PHOTO)
others

At least 42 students of PTU fall sick after eating mess food; hospitalised

By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:28 AM IST
While the students undergoing treatment at the hospital stated that at least 80 students had consumed the food at the mess and suffered food poisoning, PTU registrar Sandeep Kazal said that 28 students were hospitalised. He added that there may be more students who got treated, but only 28 were admitted to the hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cotton lying in a grain market of Bathinda in December 2020. (HT FILE)
Cotton lying in a grain market of Bathinda in December 2020. (HT FILE)
others

CCI steps aside in Punjab as private players buy cotton above MSP

By Vishal Joshi, Bathinda
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Private players are paying upto 6, 240/quintal, which is 515 above the MSP for the cash crop; CCI enters the market when rates are below the MSP and the central agency pays cotton growers after meeting the prescribed norms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The petitioner has claimed that Raut has repeatedly threatened her and also got her phone tapped and kept track of her movements by making guards of security agencies and the police to follow her. (HT File)
The petitioner has claimed that Raut has repeatedly threatened her and also got her phone tapped and kept track of her movements by making guards of security agencies and the police to follow her. (HT File)
others

Mumbai doctor moves HC seeking FIR against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

By K A Y Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:12 AM IST
A Kalina-based doctor has filed a petition in the Bombay high court (HC) seeking directions to Mumbai Police to probe three complaints lodged by her in 2013 and 2018 against unknown persons
READ FULL STORY
Close
A court in Thane has remanded the accused to two-day police custody. (Photo for representation)
A court in Thane has remanded the accused to two-day police custody. (Photo for representation)
others

Agent held for issuing fake Covid-19 report to job seeker near Mumbai

By Ram Parmar
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:16 AM IST
As the complainant had not undergone an antigen or reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, he found something amiss and approached the police in Mira Road
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac