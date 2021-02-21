Petrol price at all-time high of 97/l in Mumbai

The price of petrol in the city reached an all-time high of ₹97 per litre on Saturday, even as diesel was priced at ₹88.06.

Fuel prices in the city have been on a constant rise from the past 12 days.

A litre of petrol touched ₹96 on Wednesday, while diesel price crossed ₹87 per litre on Thursday in the city.

Fuel prices increased across other metro cities too on Saturday.

Earlier, the highest fuel prices in recent times were witnessed in 2018, when one litre of petrol had reached ₹91.34 per litre and that of diesel had crossed ₹80.

Transporters have stated that if the central government does not pay heed to their demands, they will be forced to suspend road transport services, including the transport of essential commodities.

“We demand immediate reduction of diesel prices by bringing down central taxes. We want the central government to issue an advisory to states to cut down the value added tax (VAT), bring uniformity of diesel prices across the country as well as its quarterly revision. A 14-day notice to the Centre for implementation was sent, which was received on February 16. If the demands are not met, we will have no option but to suspend road transport services across the country,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).