PHULPUR BYPOLL: CM Yogi Adityanath to address public meeting at Sahson today

Ahead of Phulpur Assembly by-elections on November 20, chief minister Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Deepak Patel, at Sahson on Saturday. The meeting will take place in Kaserua Khurd village area located on Jhunsi road in trans-Ganga area of the district around 30km from Sangam city. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had addressed an election rally at Tilak Inter College at Kotwa on November 10. (HT FILE)

This will be CM Yogi’s second public meeting in Phulpur assembly area within the past week. Earlier, the chief minister had addressed an election rally at Tilak Inter College at Kotwa on November 10.

As per the schedule, the CM will leave Varanasi by a special helicopter at 10.30 am and will reach the helipad built in Kaserua Kala at 10.50 am. He will reach the public meeting venue at 11am and end the meeting at 11:30 am before leaving for Pandunagar in Kanpur at 11.40 am.

A helipad has been constructed near the meeting venue. On Friday afternoon, district magistrate Ravindra Kumar, police commissioner Tarun Gaba and senior officials took stock of the helipad and the security arrangements at the site.

BJP’s trans-Ganga district treasurer, Ashish Kesarwani, who is overseeing the preparations confirmed that all arrangements for the rally are complete. Phulpur MP Praveen Patel, state vice-president Tryambakam Tripathi, district president Kavita Patel and other leaders also inspected the site ahead of the public meeting.

On the eve of the CM’s public meeting, senior BJP leaders including UP cabinet minister and minister in-charge Rakesh Sachan, minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, minister Ajit Pal, minister Girish Yadav, minister Dharma Veer Prajapati, MP Praveen Patel, Rajya Sabha MP Sangeeta Balwant Bind, MLA Krishna Paswan, mayor Ganesh Kesarwani, district panchayat chairman VK Singh, former minister Upendra Tiwari, former MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, former state minister Babulal Bhanwra, former MLA Prashant Singh, former MLA Sanjay Gupta, former MLC Nirmala Paswan and former MLC Surendra Choudhary held street corner meetings at several places in Phulpur assembly constituency and met people to ensure the victory of BJP candidate Deepak Patel.