Physical presence, biometric of buyers, sellers mandatory for property transfer: HSVP

Gurugram: After several cases of fraud in the purchase and sale of plots was discovered, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has now decided to introduce biometric attendance for transfer of property. According to fresh directions issued by HSVP, buyers and sellers will now have to be physically present at the authority’s office and mark biometric attendance for any transfer of property. The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran is one of the largest real estate developers in the city, and it has developed 57 residential sectors in Gurugram, apart from developing commercial areas and markets. The authority still owns one of the largest land banks in the city, including the premium Sector 29. (HT PHOTO)

Till now, the seller used to apply for online transfer permission, on the basis of which the plot or house was transferred by HSVP. Apart from this many more changes have been made in the property management system of the authority to make it easier to manage properties.

Vikas Dhanda, estate officer one, HSVP Gurugram said that several changes have been made in the service process flows of the authority to make it transparent, and quicker for decision making. “The decision to introduce biometric attendance will ensure that property transaction becomes more secure and the chances of fake or wrong transactions is minimised. It has also been decided to make several other services online and reduce the role of junior officers,” he said.

According to the directions issued by HSVP, for transfer permission for independent floors, biometric attendance will be introduced by the authority to prevent any legal dispute that may arise from the sellers.

A senior HSVP official said that there have been few instances, recently, in which plots were fraudulently transferred after sellers submitted fake documents and took advantage of the fact that a plot could be transferred without the physical presence of both parties.

In case an application is submitted for transfer permission for a case under a court order, the authority has added another layer of scrutiny by making it mandatory that the HSVP official will seek verification from the assistant district attorney to verify if there are any other pending appeals in the matter. In this case also biometric attendance has been made mandatory for both transferee and transferer.

Dhanda said that for transfer and surrender of plots and for floor-wise registration (non-residential), it has been decided to make the application process online.

