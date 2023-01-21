Home / Cities / Others / Pilot vehicle of Ch’garh BJP chief’s convoy overturns; 1 cop dead, 3 injured

Updated on Jan 21, 2023 04:12 PM IST

The pilot vehicle of the Sao’s convoy, overturned and skidded off the road that left head constable Ravishankar Prasad (55), one of its four occupants, dead on the spot, a police officer said

The incident took place late Thursday night on the outskirts of Udaipur town, police said (Representative Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

A police head constable was killed and three others, including two cops, were injured after a pilot vehicle from the convoy of Chhattisgarh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit president Arun Sao met with an accident in Surguja district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place late Thursday night on the outskirts of Udaipur town, police said.

Sao, who also is an MP from the Bilaspur parliamentary seat, was heading to Ambikapur to attend the two-day state BJP executive committee meeting starting on Friday.

The pilot vehicle of the Sao’s convoy, overturned and skidded off the road that left head constable Ravishankar Prasad (55), one of its four occupants, dead on the spot, a police officer said.

Three others, including two constables and the driver, sustained critical injuries, he added.

Another police officer said that the injured were immediately shifted to a local community health centre and later referred to Ambikapur Medical College and Hospital for further medication.

