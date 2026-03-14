Sangam city officials are busy preparing an extensive plan to ensure that every household in Prayagraj city is connected to the sewer network by 2043. Plans afoot to ensure every household gets sewer connection by 2043 in Prayagraj

The objective is to treat wastewater from all homes before releasing it into the Ganga and Yamuna or reusing it for other purposes, shared officials.

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has directed the Urban Jal Nigam to prepare a long-term sewer connectivity plan for Prayagraj. Following these instructions, Jal Nigam has started studying and estimating the volume of sewage that will be generated by households by 2043 and for the decade beyond. A detailed report on the projected sewage output will be submitted to the NMCG, they added.

According to officials, nearly 70 percent of the city’s areas have already been covered with sewer lines by the Jal Nigam. However, the remaining areas still need to be connected, and a comprehensive plan is now being prepared to expand the infrastructure across the entire city.

Surendra Parmar, project manager of Jal Nigam, said that the city currently has about 70 percent household coverage through sewer lines. The capacity of existing Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in Kodra and Numaiyadahi is being increased. In addition, new STPs and sewer networks will be required in the city’s extended areas. A city-wide survey will be conducted and the findings will be submitted to the NMCG. The capacity of some older treatment plants may also be expanded under the proposed plan.

Focus on Sangam Area, Naini and Jhunsi

Special attention is being given to areas around the Sangam. The NMCG has instructed authorities to ensure 100 percent sewer connectivity in neighbourhoods close to the Sangam, including Daraganj, Naini and Jhunsi.

Officials said that considering the massive gatherings during the Kumbh and Magh Mela, it is important to connect these areas to the sewer network at the earliest. Plans are being considered to link all households in Naini and Jhunsi to sewage treatment plants first.