Plastic kite string claims biker’s life in Punjab’s Samrala

A 28-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a plastic kite string wrapped around his neck, causing him to fall on the road, at Gobindsar village in Samrala on Saturday evening.

The victim, Jasbir Singh of Gobindsar village, was commuting with a friend, who also suffered injuries.

The friend told the police that they were headed to Gobindsar, when a plastic kite string wrapped around Jasbir’s neck, throwing him on the road. His head struck against the road and proved to be fatal. Police have initiated a probe.