PM continuously speaking against Muslims: Owaisi

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various issues, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that PM is continuously speaking lies. Owaisi was addressing a public meeting at Chhapra Maidan in Manjhanpur. Accompanied by Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) MLA from Sirathu assembly constituency Pallavi Patel, he also asked for support for PDM (Picchda Dalit Musalman) Nyay Morcha candidate Narendra Kumar Saroj. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi (File)

“He (PM) is continuously speaking against Muslims but claims that he is not making any such statements. He makes laws for religious conversion and Love Jihad but remains silent when it comes to the rights of Muslims. People are being misguided through lies. It is said that Muslims will be given reservation, but we do not want the share and rights of Dalits and OBCs. BJP leaders are silent on other issues and rising prices,” Owaisi said.

Owaisi further said that BJP is responsible for the deaths of Atiq Ahmad and Mukhtar Ansari in police custody. BJP wants to change the constitution, and the chief minister of Assam has publicly made a statement for changing the constitution, he added.