PM hails emotional, creative bond between Kashi, TN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated Kashi Tamil Sangamam Phase 2 at Namo Ghat here hours after participating in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra which he described as has his “examination too” to find out whether government schemes were being implemented successfully on the ground. He also flagged off Kanyakumari-Varanasi Tamil Sangamam train. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Kashi Tamil Sangamam, in Varanasi. (ANI)

Addressing a gathering at NaMo Ghat for the second edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, Modi started his speech with, “Vanakkam Kashi, Vanakkam Tamil Nadu (Greetings to Kashi and Tamil Nadu).”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“Those who are coming from Tamil Nadu, I request them to use their earphones, first time, I am using AI technology”

“After travelling hundreds of kilometre, all of you have come to Kashi. You have come here as my family member. I welcome all of you to Kashi Tamil Sangamam,” Modi said.

“Coming to Kashi from Tamil Nadu means coming from one house of Mahadev to another. Coming to Kashi from Tamil Nadu means coming from the place of Madurai Meenakshi to the place of Kashi Vishalakshi. Hence, the love and bond that exists between the people of Tamil Nadu and Kashi is different and unique too. I am sure that the people of Kashi will leave no stone unturned to welcome all of you. When you go back along with the blessings of Baba Kashi Vishwanath, you will also take with you the taste of Kashi, the culture of Kashi and the memories of Kashi,” he said.

“Kashi Tamil Sangamam is an innovative programme that celebrates India’s cultural diversity and strengthens the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, he said.

“New experiment of technology through AI has been done here. It is a new beginning. I hope, and I hope this makes it easier to convey my message to you.”

“Friends from Tamil Nadu, is it okay, you are enjoying?” PM Modi asked as the TN delegation responded with cheers.

“This is my first experience. I will use it in future. You will have to give me response,” he further said.

Besides flagging off the Kanyakumari – Varanasi Tamil Sangamam train, he launched multi language and Braille translations of Thirukkural, Manimekalai and other classic Tamil works on the occasion. Quoting Subramania Bharathi, the prime minister said that vibrations of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam are spreading throughout the country and the world.

Modi noted that lakhs of people, including heads of mutts, students, artists, authors, craftsmen and professionals, have become part of Kashi Tamil Sangamam since its inception last year and it has become an effective platform for dialogue and exchange of ideas. He expressed satisfaction on the joint initiative by Banaras Hindu University and IIT Chennai which is providing online support to thousands of students from Varanasi in science and mathematics under the Vidya Shakti Initiative. These recent developments, the prime minister said, are proof of the emotional and creative bond between the people of Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

The prime minister said that “Kashi Tamil Sangamam furthers the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat.” This spirit was behind the organisation of Kashi Telugu Sangamam and Saurashtra Kashi Sangamam, he said. The spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ got further strength from the new tradition of celebration of other statehood days in all the Raj Bhavans of the country. PM Modi also recalled the establishment of the sacred Sengol in the new Parliament building under the supervision of the Aadinam saints reflecting the same spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat.

“This flow of spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ is infusing the soul of our nation today,” he said.

He acknowledged that India’s diversity has been moulded in the spiritual consciousness as signified by Great Pandian King Parakram Pandian who had said that every water in India is Gangajal, and every geographical location of the country is Kashi.

Reflecting on the time when the centres of faith in Northern India were constantly under attack by foreign powers, the prime minister highlighted King Parakram Pandian’s efforts to keep the heritage of Kashi alive with the construction of Tenkasi and Sivakasi temples. Modi also recalled the fascination of the dignitaries taking part in the G20 Summit towards India’s diversity.

The prime minister said that in other countries, nation has been defined in political terms whereas India, nation is constructed out of spiritual beliefs.

India, PM Modi said, has been unified by saints like Adi Shankaracharya and Ramanjuam. The prime minister also recalled the role of yatras of Aadina saints to Shiv Sthans.

“Due to these yatras, India has remained eternal and unwavering as a nation,” Modi added.

He expressed satisfaction with the peaking interests of the country’s youth towards ancient traditions as he observed that a large number of people, students and youth from Tamil Nadu are traveling to Kashi, Prayag, Ayodhya and other pilgrimage sites.

“Darshan of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, who established Rameshwaram along with Lord Mahadev, is divine”, the prime minister said, noting that special arrangements are also being made for Ayodhya visit of those attending the Kashi Tamil Sangamam.

The prime minister emphasized the need for knowing each other’s culture as this increases trust and develops rapport.

Giving an example of the two great temple cities, Kashi and Madurai, Modi said that Tamil literature talks about both Vagai and Gangai (Ganga).

“When we come to know of this heritage we feel the depth of our relations,” he said.

Modi expressed confidence that the confluence of Kashi - Tamil Sangamam will continue empowering India’s heritage, and strengthening the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Concluding the address, the Prime Minister hoped for a pleasant stay for those visiting Kashi and also thanked renowned singer Shriram for captivating the entire audience with his performance.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Union minister for education Dharmendra Pradhan and Union minister of state Dr L Murugan, among others, were present on the occasion.

Before this, Modi Participated in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra exhibition at Cutting Memorial Inter College Ground in Varanasi. Here, he interacted with beneficiaries of various schemes and students of government primary school.

Addressing beneficiaries and dignitaries, Modi said, “All the people of the country associated with the government, politics and social work are giving their time to make this Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra a success. So as the MP of Varanasi, I also had a responsibility that I should also give time to this programme. I have come to participate in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra as a MP of Kashi.”

“There is still news that many people have not received the benefits of the scheme. So, we decided to find out. It is being found out whether the people got benefits of the schemes, whether the schemes were implemented successfully. It is my examination... whether whatever I had said and whatever I am doing, I want to hear from you and from the entire country whether it has happened in the right proportion. Whether it has been done for the person for whom it was intended to, and whether the work which was to be done, has happened or not,” he said.

“Thus this journey in a way is my examination too,” he said.

Describing the yatra as path to freedom from troubles, he said the coming generations will get the fruits of developed India by 2047. He appealed to the people to take resolve to play active role to make India a developed country by 2047.

Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over ₹19,150 crore in Varanasi on the second day of his visit on Monday.