PM Modi biggest champion of Dalit cause: Nadda in Agra

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Thursday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the biggest champion of the Dalit cause in present-day politics. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath with BJP National President JP Nadda and others during the ‘Scheduled Caste Mahasammelan’ organised by BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha, in Agra on Thursday. (AGENCY)

With abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister paved the way for implementation of reservation for the Scheduled Caste community in elections there, the BJP chief said at the party’s “Anusuchit Varg Maha Sammellan” (convention for Scheduled Castes) in Agra.

Nadda, who shared stage with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, blamed the Congress for having done nothing for the Dalits and only considering them as a vote bank. He said it was the Congress which posed a hurdle in Dr BR Ambedkar getting his due and even opposed him (Dr Ambedkar) in elections.

‘In contrast, the BJP is a party with an ideology. Even when out of power, we were driven by “Ekatma Manavvad” (integral humanism) and “Antyodaya” (concern for the last man) in the days of the Jana Sangh. Now, our prime minister believes in “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,’’ Nadda said.

Accusing the Congress of mocking and insulting Dr Ambedkar, Nadda said, “The Congress could not find space for placing a portrait of Dr Ambedkar in Parliament and its leaders (Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi) gave themselves the Bharat Ratna. It was during a BJP-supported regime at the Centre that Bharat Ratna was conferred on Dr Ambedkar.”

He listed welfare schemes of the Modi regime and said, “18% of those getting benefits under Mudra Loan scheme and 35 % of those getting cylinders under the Ujjawala scheme are Dalits.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, which has now paved way for Scheduled Castes getting reservation in elections ahead after delimitation as in other states,” the BJP leader said.

“India has moved from the 11th position to the fifth in the global economy. With your blessings, Modi will have a third term to make India the largest economy in the world.” He highlighted the fact that 25 crore Indians have been raised above the poverty line.

Criticising the Opposition, he said, “The INDI alliance is nothing but a bunch of leaders interested only in ‘parivarwad’ (dynastic rule). They have no concern for the common man”.

Praising the prime minister, Nadda said, “For Modi, the whole nation is a family and is inclined to work for GYAN -- Garib (poor), Yuva (youth), Annadata (farmer) and Nari (Women). So discard INDI alliance and let “kamal” (lotus) bloom in 2024 elections.”

Union ministers belonging to the scheduled caste and other leaders of BJP from U.P. and nearby states were present at the Kothi Meena Bazar ground in Agra.