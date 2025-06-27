PM Surya Ghar Yojana: Solar panel system to be installed at houses of local public reps soon

In a bid to promote use of solar energy among people under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, the district administration has decided to install solar panel systems at the houses of local public representatives in the first phase. (Pic for representation)

They would include village heads (gram pradhans), members of the block development councils (kshetra panchayats), gram panchayat members and district panchayat members, said Prayagraj district development officer (DDO) GP Kushwaha who issued directives in this regard on June 20.

“The move aims to encourage wider participation in the scheme, especially in rural areas where adoption remains low despite government subsidies,” he added.

The state government is emphasising the use of natural sources of energy. Under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, people get solar panel systems at subsidised rates. Despite all efforts, people in rural areas are not getting it installed in large numbers as was expected. In view of this, people are now being motivated to install solar panels in every house, said officials.

The DDO has asked all the block development officers (BDOs) to motivate rural public representatives to install solar panels in the first phase, so that other people also get inspired to install it at their places.

The BDOs have also been asked to develop a model village in every block where solar panels should be installed in every house so that other villages nearby are also inspired to follow suit, said officials.

Currently, the district has 1,540 pradhans, 84 district panchayat members, 2,084 area panchayat members and 19,820 gram panchayat members who would all be motivated to install the solar panel systems in their homes as part of this scheme, they added.

Project officer, Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency at Prayagraj, Shahid Siddiqui said so far, 4,757 solar power systems have been installed in the district while 11,136 applications have been received and are being processed.

So far, 4,383 people have been granted subsidies by the government that includes ₹90,000 for 2KW and ₹1.08 lakh for 3 KW systems that are installed by the state government selected vendors under the scheme.

The Government of India approved the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana on February 29, 2024 to increase the share of solar rooftop capacity and empower residential households for generation and optimum utilisation of green energy.