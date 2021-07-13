PM to gift projects worth 1,582 cr to Varanasi

VARANASI Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation of 134 developments projects worth around ₹1,583 crore during his visit to Varanasi on July 15.

Kashi region BJP president Mahesh Chandra Srivastava said the PM will inaugurate 68 development projects worth ₹744 crore and lay the foundation of over 65 projects worth ₹839 crore, besides addressing a public meeting at IIT-BHU ground during his visit to the temple city.

These projects include the inauguration of Varanasi International Cooperation and Convention Centre (VICCC) ‘Rudraksha’, Mother and Child Heath Wing of the SSL Hospital (BHU), Regional Institute of Ophthalmology, operation of cruise boat from Rajghat to Assi Ghat, operation of RORO vessels in Ganga, installation of signages at all 84 ghats and others.

Srivastava said the Prime Minister will launch the developmental projects during a programme at the IIT-BHU ground. After that, he will address people present in the programme.

Thereafter, the PM will visit the VICCC and inaugurate it. Ambassador of Japan to India, Suzuki Satoshi, his wife Chikaga Suzuki, counsellor Kiyose Kazuhiro, secretary Oda Akari and a three-member-team of Japan International Cooperation Agency, led by its chief representative Matsumoto Katsuo will attend the inaugural ceremony of the VICCC. Special arrangements have been made to give a welcome to Suzuki Satoshi, added Srivastava.

The PM will interact with around 300 prominent people of Kashi in the auditorium of VICCC.

In December 2015, the then Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had visited Varanasi, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Abe had gifted the VICCC project to the city. Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) had funded the construction of the VICCC, which cost around ₹186 crore.

Japanese company Fujita Corporation, which was given the contract to construct the centre, built it and handed it over it to the Varanasi Smart City recently for its management and operation.

After inaugurating the VICCC, the PM will go back to the BHU, where he will interact with a team of 25 doctors regarding preparations to deal with the possible third wave of Covid, added Srivastava.

BOX

Ensure tight security during

PM’s visit, Yogi tells officials

HT Correspondent

VARANASI UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday instructed officials to make foolproof arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Varanasi on July 15.

Reviewing the preparations, he inspected the IIT-BHU ground, VICCC ‘Rudraksh’ and later held a meeting with the officials in the Circuit House auditorium.

“There must be impregnable security arrangements during the PM’s visit,” the CM told police officials. Yogi said police personnel in plain clothes should also be deployed and the required investigations at all the venues should be done in advance.

He also instructed civic officials to run a special sanitization campaign in the entire city. “Make such arrangements that there is no water-logging at the meeting place in case of rain. Plastic ban should be enforced strictly. Proper arrangements of drinking water should also be in place,” said the CM.

“Everyone coming to the meeting of PM should undergo thermal scanning and wear a mask,” he added.