PMC allows reopening of private coaching classes, training institutes; extends garden visit timings
PUNE: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has allowed reopening of private coaching classes for Class 9 and above students, training centres in the city, more than nine months after they were shut because of the Covid situation.
The civic body has also extended the visit timings of 81 gardens already opened from November.
According to the order issued by Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Monday, all coaching classes above Class 9 can restart operations from Tuesday by taking necessary precautions. At the same time, all training institutes like computers and typing centres will be able to reopen from January 12.
The commissioner instructed private coaching classes to carry out the RT-PCR test of trainers and teachers before reopening. The order also stated social distancing norms to be maintained when the classes are on.
PMC had given nod to reopen 81 of its 203 gardens in the city from November 1. In the order issued on October 29, the civic body had specified visit timings —6am to 8am and 5pm to 7pm.
The latest order has extended the visiting period from 6am to 9am and 4pm to 7pm. The civic administration extended the timings following demands from citizens.
Following the demand from citizens and corporators to reopen all the gardens in the city, PMC garden department said it is chalking out a plan to do so and a decision is expected this week, said a civic official.
Priti Sinha, PMC assistant garden superintendent, said, “The garden visit timings have been increased.”
