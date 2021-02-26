PMC corrects inflated bills, refunds 2.86 cr to Covid patients

IND USA
PUNE After an audit of Covid medical charges Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has refunded 2,86,86,926 to patients after scrutinizing 1,040 bills till February 15
By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:46 PM IST

PUNE After an audit of Covid medical charges Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has refunded 2,86,86,926 to patients after scrutinizing 1,040 bills till February 15.

As per officials, there are a few private hospitals that have repeatedly overcharged patients availing Covid treatment.

PMC started checking Covid bills since there was a spike in cases last year and has continued it to date. The civic body audits inflated bills above 1.5 lakh.

Dr Ashish Bharati, chief, health department, PMC, said that some private hospitals have given inflated bills to patients. “Some private hospitals have repeatedly overcharged patients for Covid treatment. And after checking the bills, it was found that over 2 crore were overcharged from patients,” said Dr Bharati.

He added that some private hospitals have overcharged up to Rs7 lakh.

“Now that the cases are increasing, we are hoping that more patients approach us if their hospital bills are over 1.5 lakh,” said Dr Bharati. He added that several notices have been issued to such hospitals.

PMC has evaluated up to 16,76,66,879 bills and refunded 2,86,86,926 to the patients and 13,89,79,953 were retained by hospitals, according to officials.

Dr Abhijit More, Jan Aarogya Manch and a city-based health expert, said that the step taken by PMC shows the malpractices of the medical fraternity.

“It is evident from the bill collection that fee capping should be done by hospitals to ensure that medical facilities do not drain out the savings of the common man. Also, this practice of bill audit should continue in the future as well as we are experiencing a spike in Covid cases,” he said.

”Patients should be made aware so that they can approach PMC,” he said.

