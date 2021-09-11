PMC employee held for selling stolen mobile phones

PUNE An employee of the city’s health department was found selling stolen mobile phones on the black market to make money to pay off his debt.

The arrested man was identified as Tanaji Shahji Randive (33), a resident of Ramtekdi Hadapsar. The man was found to be an employee of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s health department.

The police recovered 21 smartphones from his possession and seized a two-wheeler. The total worth of the seizure was found to be ₹1,88,000, according to the police.

The man was found on Thursday in Mahavir garden in Bibwewadi around 6pm with six mobile phones by a patrol team led by assistant police inspector Rajesh Usgaonkar.

“The police received credible information about a man who arrives at the location and offers to sell mobile phones to passersby. Upon arrival we found a man matching the description trying to sell mobile phones,” read a statement by Bibwewadi police station officials.

The man was earning a salary, but had an unpaid debt for which he used to steal mobile phones and sell them in the black market.

“He had stolen an estimate of over 50 mobile handsets and sold them to unidentified people on the streets. From the 21 phones found in his possession, three cases were brought to light,” read the statement.

Officials of Bibwewadi police station are investigating the case further.