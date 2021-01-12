PMC plans to provide financial compensation to staff who died after Sept 30

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee plans to extend the time period of providing financial assistance to the kin of employees who lost their lives due to Covid-19. The civic body covered only those who passed away till September 30. It plans to provide Rs25 lakh financial assistance to those who died after this period.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “PMC had approved financial aid to the kin of those who died due to Covid-19 till September 30. A proposal for extension has been forwarded for the general body’s approval.”

Rasne said, “The standing committee has given one month extension to Swach (Solid waste collection and handling) who handle door-to-door garbage collection.” The Swach with PMC had ended on December 31, 2020.