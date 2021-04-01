PMC plans to target super-spreaders with vaccinations at public sites

PUNE With Covid cases continuing to rise exponentially in Pune, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) now plans to vaccinate super-spreaders by setting up centres at public places, following permission from the state government.

Most super-spreader spots, according to PMC officials, where the infection is seen spreading fast, are at ST stands, bus depots and at the railway station.

During peak hours of morning and evening, no social distancing is maintained and most of the passengers are without face masks.

“There are strict restrictions imposed in Pune to stop the spread of Covid and at the same time our focus is now on increasing vaccination. We are planning to give jabs to people above the age of 45 at public places, where super-spreaders are present. This is also to increase the speed of vaccinations, and cover as many people getting the vaccine,” said Vikram Kumar, PMC commissioner.

“During the morning and evening rush hours, a major crowd is seen at all the major bus stands in city. There should be some monitoring done about this crowd, so that infection spread can be controlled,” said Atul Namekar, secretary, Sinhagadroad- Warje residents association.

Similarly, at the Pune railway station. Renu Sharma, Pune Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) said, “Covid safety norms will be tightened at the Pune railway station. We are going to deploy extra staff to monitor passengers and appeal to passengers to follow Covid safety measures while traveling, and when at the station premises.”