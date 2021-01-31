PMC reports 11 Covid deaths in 24 hours
PUNE The district on Saturday reported 455 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, according to the state health department.
Also, 11 deaths due to Covid were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), while no deaths were reported in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune rural.
PMC has so far reported 1,98,402 Covid cases and 4,514 deaths, whereas PCMC has reported 97,031 cases and a total of 1,316 deaths due to the virus. Pune rural has reported 92,612 total cases and 2,127 deaths.
The progressive positive cases in the district stand at 3,88,045 lakh out of this, 3,66,545 patients have recovered while 7,996 have been reported dead. At present, there are 13,504 active cases.
As per the state health department, 1,535 patients were discharged on Saturday in the state taking the total to 19,27,335 and the recovery rate is 95.23%.
Across Maharashtra, 2,630 new cases of Covid were diagnosed and 50 deaths were reported on Saturday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.52%.
Out of 1,45,59,160 laboratory samples, 20,23,814 have been tested positive. Currently, 1,91,975 people are in home quarantine and 2,324 people are in institutional quarantine.
