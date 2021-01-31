PMC to set up pet clinic in city, but unwilling to disclose location

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is in the process to finalise the pet clinic project, but hesitant to reveal the location considering the past experiences when residents have opposed such projects.

The concept is new in the corporation limits and the civic says it will take help of private players to run the clinic which will treat stray dogs.

Rubal Agrawal, additional municipal commissioner, PMC, said, “We are working on the project. It will be finalized in the coming 15 days.”

Dr Prakash Wagh, veterinary superintendent, PMC, said, “At present, we don’t have a clinic in city limits to treat stray dogs. So, we have decided to start one. We will finalize the plan soon, but we will not reveal any information such as place and other details right now. In the past, we faced opposition from residents while setting up such projects in their areas.”

Earlier, the civic body had proposed the idea to set up a dog park and reserved a place in Mundhwa area. The first proposal came before standing committee in 2008 when it was headed by Shiv Sena member Shyam Deshpande. He had allocated ₹1 crore for a dog park. However, the project wasn’t taken up due to opposition from local residents.

After four years, two corporators Kishor Vitkar and Sheetal Sawant had put a proposal before the standing committee to make provision for special space to keep all stray dogs under one roof which was sanctioned in December 2012.

While the administration had finalized land in Mundhwa, local corporators from the area had taken objection and the proposal could not see the light of the day.

Shivaji Lanke, superintendent engineer, construction department, said, “The clinic will be ground plus three-storied building structure along with parking facility for ambulance and OPD. We will require around ₹5 crore for the clinic.”

“We don’t know the location right now. The plan is ready, but the place is yet to be finalized. Earlier, it was near to Naidu Hospital. However, it did not work out as the area has been finalized to set up late Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College,” he said.

Besides the pet clinic, the civic body had faced problems while setting up garbage processing plants and biogas plants as local people and corporators had raised objections. In Ambegaon Budruk and Sus area, local residents had conducted agitation and demanded to close down such plants.