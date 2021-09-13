Police arrest 26 Myanmar nationals on way to Delhi with forged Indian documents

Police in Guwahati on Sunday arrested twenty-six Myanmar nationals who were on their way to Delhi with forged Indian documents, officials said.

According to a police release, based on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at a lodge in Rehabari locality. Sixteen men and ten females, aged between 18 and 28 years, were arrested.

“Upon interrogation, it was found that the apprehended people were citizens of Chin state of Myanmar and were on their way to Delhi to study Bible (theology). From their possession, forged Indian documents, such as Aadhaar card, voter id, which were made in Mizoram, have been recovered,” the release said.

Police have registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Foreigner’s Act and Passport (Entry to India) Act for charges including forgery, violation of visa rules, entering India without a passport. Further probe in the matter is on.

According to Mizoram government records, since March this year, more than 10,000 Myanmar nationals - most of them from Chin state - have entered Mizoram following the military coup in the neighbouring country. Most of them are based in Champhai and Aizawl districts.

Over 100 Myanmar nationals have entered two districts of Mizoram in the past few days following the military offensive across the border. According to news reports “intense fighting” has broken out between armed civilians opposed to the military rule in Myanmar and the neighbouring nation’s army in the past few days at areas close to the border with Mizoram.