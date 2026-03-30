Gangtok, Police have arrested a youth in connection with the murder of a deaf and dumb man in Gangtok, an officer said on Monday. Police arrest youth for murder of deaf & dumb man in Gangtok

The deceased was popularly known as 'Traffic Laata' for assisting with traffic management using a whistle and hand signals in the Daragaon–Tadong area of the state's capital, the officer said.

He was found dead at his residence near the Daragaon Post Office on Saturday night, police said.

The police initially registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation to ascertain the cause. The sources later revealed that the victim died due to asphyxia, raising suspicions of foul play. Following this, the Sadar police station began examining CCTV footage of the area. After scrutiny, investigators found a youth following the victim to his residence and entering the room shortly after him, the officer said.

The suspect was later seen leaving the premises carrying a bag and the victim's umbrella, further intensifying suspicion.

Acting on leads, the police activated human intelligence and gathered information that the suspect was attempting to sell the victim's mobile phone. A police team apprehended the accused on Sunday, he said.

According to sources, the arrested individual is a 19-year-old resident of Namchi district, currently staying in Gangtok. He is suspected of being a habitual drug user and has reportedly been involved in previous cases of chain and mobile phone snatching.

The suspect reportedly confessed to the police that he had followed the victim with the intention of robbing him for money and not to commit murder. However, when the victim resisted, the accused allegedly covered his face with a bag to silence him, resulting in his death, the officer said.

The investigation is going on, and police are also looking at the possibility that more than one person may be involved in the murder, the officer added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.