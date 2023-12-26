Police attach house, goods of Atiq’s aide Guddu Muslim

Dhumanganj police on Tuesday attached the house and household goods of slain mafia politician Atiq Ahmed’s notorious henchman Guddu Muslim at Chak Niratul locality. Guddu is wanted in connection with the sensational murder of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards on February 24 this year and is carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh for his arrest. Dhumanganj police attaching the house and household goods of Guddu Muslim at Chak Niratul locality in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

On December 2, police pasted a notice of attachment at his house under section 82 of CrPC. The house and goods could not be attached at that time as the house was sealed by the Prayagraj development authority (PDA).

On Tuesday, Dhumanganj police, under assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Varun Kumar and station house officer Rajesh Kumar Maurya, reached Guddu Muslim’s house with heavy force. The police team broke the locks and seal in the presence of PDA officials. Police searched the house but found nothing except some furniture on the ground floor of the house. The furniture was taken away by the police.

ACP Varun Kumar said the house and goods have been attached after serving a notice under section 82 of CrPC. Guddu Muslim is wanted in the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards and is continuously evading arrest. Despite declaring a reward of ₹5 lakh on his arrest, Guddu Muslim failed to surrender before the court, he added.

PDA joint secretary Ajay Kumar said the three-storied house of Guddu Muslim and Chand Bibi at Chak Niratul was sealed by PDA as it was constructed without the approval of any map by concerned authorities. On the request of the police, PDA removed its seal for the attachment of goods, he added.

It is worth mentioning that Guddu Muslim’s ancestral home is in Shivkuti area. He was living in the Chak Niratul area of Chakia with a woman for the past many years. The woman’s son used to run a chicken shop in the same locality, which was also sealed by PDA some months back.

In the video footages that went viral after Umesh Pal’s murder, Guddu Muslim could be seen hurling crude bombs while Atiq’s son Asad, Ghulam, and Vijay Chaudhary sprayed bullets on Umesh Pal. One of the crude bombs hit a police guard, causing serious injuries that resulted in his death later.