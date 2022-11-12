Home / Cities / Others / Police bust car-lifting gang; two held, stolen car recovered

Police bust car-lifting gang; two held, stolen car recovered

Published on Nov 12, 2022 10:40 PM IST



The accused were intercepted under the Haraiya police station limits of Basti. (Representational photo)
ByHT Correspondent

GORAKHPUR: The arrest of two men with a stolen car in Basti helped the district police bust a car-lifting gang on Saturday. The accused were intercepted under the Haraiya police station limits of Basti. The car was stolen from Kanpur on November 9.

The two men -- identified as Jalaun residents Parvez Ahmed and Riasat Ali -- were heading to Nepal to sell the stolen car there, said police. Pervez is a suspended constable of UP Police of the 1995 batch.

During an inspection at a toll plaza, cops signalled the accused duo to stop the car but they turned around the vehicle, stopped in front of a house after a few kilometres, and Parvez started to put on his police uniform. However, their attempt to mislead the police didn’t succeed and they were caught red-handed.

Sharing further information, Shailesh Kumar, police station in-charge of Hariya, said, “Pervez was driving the car. They had changed the number plate of the stolen car two times on the way.”

