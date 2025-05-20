Police conduct flag march in Sambhal after HC order

: Following the Allahabad high court order, the police conducted a flag march in Sambhal city on Monday evening. The Supreme Court had previously granted a stay, and their writ petition had been transferred to the high court. (For representation only)

Superintendent of police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said, “Keeping the court’s decision in mind, Sambhal police is carrying out foot patrols. Cyber space is also being monitored.”

“I appeal to everyone not to make any remarks that would question the dignity of the court or target any other community. No abusive comments should be made. No disturbance to peace and tranquillity will be tolerated —if anyone attempts such actions, strict action will be taken against them.”

Advocate Shakeel Warsi, representing the Jama Masjid Management Committee, said, “The high court has dismissed the petition, and it has passed the order as it deemed appropriate. We respect that. If the legal committee advises further action, it will be considered.”

On the matter of the trial, he said, “If there is an order that proceedings should continue in the lower court, then they will proceed, and we will cooperate. We will comment further only after reviewing the high court’s order.”

Warsi said the next hearing date in this case at the civil judge’s court in Chandausi, Sambhal, is already scheduled for July 3.

Advocate Gopal Sharma, representing the Hindu side, said, “We welcome the Hon’ble High Court’s decision. The petition was bound to be dismissed as per legal norms. The trial is already ongoing here. The Supreme Court had previously granted a stay, and their writ petition had been transferred to the high court. Now the decision has been delivered—the stay is automatically nullified, and the trial will continue.”

Meanwhile, in the Sambhal violence case, police have so far sent a total of 85 accused to jail, including three women, and Zafar Ali, president of the Shahi Jama Masjid mosque management committee.