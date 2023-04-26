Home / Cities / Others / Police intensify search for Shaista Parveen

Police intensify search for Shaista Parveen

Byallahabad.htdesk@hindustantimes.com, Prayagraj
Apr 26, 2023 06:33 PM IST

Cops detain some women on suspicion from Kaushambi for questioning regarding their role in providing shelter to Atiq’s wife

Police teams on Wednesday intensified the search operation launched in search of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen who is on the run since the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal.

A domestic help who used to accompany Shaista to market and every other place is also being questioned. (File photo)
A domestic help who used to accompany Shaista to market and every other place is also being questioned. (File photo)

It is suspected that Ashraf’s wife Zainab and sister Ayesha Noori may also be in hiding with Shaista Parveen. Police teams carried out search operations from Chakia to many villages in Kaushambi to trace Shaista Parveen, officials said.

Police officials said that after receiving inputs that Shaista may have taken shelter in villages on the banks of the Ganga in Prayagraj and Kaushambi, police teams carried out raids and searched some homes. However, Shaista and other women of Atiq’s family were not found there, they added.

Meanwhile, police teams detained some women from Kaushambi who are suspected to have provided safe shelter to Shaista. A domestic help who used to accompany Shaista to market and every other place is also being questioned. The woman was missing for past some days and returned home recently. Police officials are trying to get clues about the whereabouts of Shaista and Ashraf’s wife Zainab.

Meanwhile, besides launching search operations in Hatwa, Sallahpur, Mariadih, Asrauli, Ujahni and other villages, cops in plain clothes have also been deployed at Kasari Masari graveyard. Police officials suspect that Shaista Parveen and Zainab may try to visit the graves of their husbands as no police personnel are present there now.

Shaista was named in the complaint given to Dhumanganj police by Jaya Pal after her husband Umesh Pal’s murder. After investigations police made Ashraf’s wife Zainab, sister Ayesha Noori and her two daughters an accused in the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out