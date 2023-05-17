ATIQ-ASHRAF DOUBLE MURDER: Police may conduct lie detector, narco tests of three assailants

PRAYAGRAJ In a bid to verify the statements given by the three assailants who gunned down mafia duo Atiq Ahmed and his younger brother Khalid Azeem (aka Ashraf) on April 15, police could soon conduct their lie detector and narco tests. Police officials said that chargesheet in the case is to be filed soon to start an early trial of the three accused. If necessary, police will take court’s permission for lie detector and narco tests, said a senior police official. Trio accused of killing mafia duo Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf. (HT File)

Lavlesh Tiwari of Banda and his two aides Arun Kumar Maurya of Kasganj and Mohit Purane (aka Sunny Singh) are accused of gunning down Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf while the mafia brothers were being brought for medical examination to Motilal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital. At the time, the two mafioso-turned-politicians were in a four-day police custody remand.

In their statements given to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted for probe into the sensational murder, the accused trio claimed that they gunned down mafia brothers to earn fame and money. Assailant Sunny Singh further told SIT officials -- headed by Additional DCP (crime) Satish Chandra -- that Delhi-based gangster Jitendra Gogi had provided him with a sophisticated Turkey-made Girsan and Jigana pistols to kill his rival, Tillu Tajpuria. Notably, Sunny had fled with the firearms after murder of Gogi at Rohini Court of Delhi in 2021.

Investigations have revealed that Sunny and Lavlesh used the aforementioned two firearms while Arun opened fire with a Munger-made semi-automatic pistol to kill Atiq and Ashraf. The SIT took four-day custody remand of the three accused for further investigations but they did not provide much information and repeated the same statement over and over again. Moreover, police also failed to get much details through scanning the call details of the mobile numbers and the two phones which the assailants were using.

Police also failed to connect links of their statements after verifying them through scientific investigation. Many questions in connection with the incident remain unanswered. It is also hard to believe for authorities that the three assailants themselves planned the sensational murders of the two mafia brothers without any help.

Police officials also suspect that some people may have helped the three assailants. With the help of lie detector and narco tests, police will verify their earlier statements. This way, police may get more details about the conspiracy behind the murder of mafia brothers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON